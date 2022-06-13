WISTER — The Wister Boots and Badges Blood Drive will be from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Wister Fire Department Station.
Anyone who is at least ages 16 years old are encouraged to donate. All successful donors will receive a special edition “Protect And Give” Boots and Badges T-shirt while they last.
By giving blood at this drive, donors will show their support for the firefighters and law enforcement officers who save lives in their community.
“Wister first responders see the daily need for blood first-hand when the people they rescue require life-saving treatment,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and chief executive officer of the Oklahoma Blood Institute. “We can’t say enough about the service our police officers and firefighters provide, and we owe it to them to do our part in making sure blood is available in emergency situations.”
Oklahoma Blood Institute is the local, non-profit blood supplier, supporting the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.
Appointments to donate can be made online by logging on to www.obi.org or by calling (877) 340-8777. Walk-ins will be accepted, but it is appreciative if those wishing to donate will make appointments.

