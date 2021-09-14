The citizens of Wister by a unanimous 18-0 vote approved an ordinance granting to Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) the right, privilege and non-exclusive franchise for 25 years to build, equip, maintain, extend, own and operate a system for the manufacture, transmission, distribution, sale and control of electricity and communications circuits as well as granting PSO the right to operate an electric business pursuant to reasonable rules and regulation by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC), with PSO agreeing to charge legal rates for electric service.
Wister citizens unanimously approve PSO
- David Seeley
