breaking
Wister female, two children lose lives in single-vehicle accident Wednesday night
- David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
A Wister female and two children lost their lives in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday night near Talihina.
According to the report filed by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Trooper Tim Baker, Courtney Upton, 28, from Wister along with a nine-month-old female and a 3-year-old female were pronounced dead at the scene. All three were ejected from the vehicle.
According to Baker's report, at approximately 6:49 p.m. Wednesday, a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe at the intersection of U.S. 271 and Cut Off Road east of Talihina.
Baker's report said Michael Pride, 32, from Wister, the four occupant of the vehicle, was medi-flighted to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa with head and internal injuries.
According to Baker's report, Upton was pronounced deceased with head and trunk internal injuries, and she and the two children were transported to McCarn Funeral Home in Clayton with the Medical Examiner being notified.
Baker's report said that the cause of the accident and who was driving the vehicle are still under investigation as is the condition of the driver. The vehicle had seat belts but were not in use, nor were child restraints in use. The vehicle had airbags, but they did not deploy.
Baker was assisted at the scene by OHP officers Lt. Shane Hackler, Fernando Cardenas, Jason Waits, Ryan Williams and Sheldon Dobbs, the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department and the Talihina Police and Fire departments.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Holzhammer singes WOSC as Vikings win Region 2 tournament opener
- Back to Poteau: Sockey to coach Pirates boys basketball
- Wister female, two children lose lives in single-vehicle accident Wednesday night
- New this week: Rebel Wilson, The Black Keys, ‘Firestarter’
- Reed confirmed as Commissioner of Health
- Six area softball players named OSPCA All-State
- 4-H students converge on State Capitol
- LeFlore County area end-of-season baseball records
Popular Content
Articles
- Six area softball players named OSPCA All-State
- Wister goes to rubber match vs. Calera; Poteau, Spiro fall short
- Red Oak wins seventh spring ball state title in seesaw victory
- Red Oak wins state quarterfinal, Wister opens regional strong, more playoff baseball
- Poteau's Brooks signs with MACU for baseball
- Red Oak ices Tushka with bases loaded to make state final
- 2022 LeFlore County area slow-pitch end of season team records
- Pocola's Garrett, O'Connell sign with OKWU
- Pocola's Nelke wins 2A golf state championship
- Wister's Ollar wins 300M hurldles; Poteau girls get eighth with two bronzes
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.