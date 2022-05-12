A Wister female and two children lost their lives in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday night near Talihina.
According to the report filed by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Trooper Tim Baker, Courtney Upton, 28, from Wister along with a nine-month-old female and a 3-year-old female were pronounced dead at the scene. All three were ejected from the vehicle.
According to Baker's report, at approximately 6:49 p.m. Wednesday, a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe at the intersection of U.S. 271 and Cut Off Road east of Talihina.
Baker's report said Michael Pride, 32, from Wister, the four occupant of the vehicle, was medi-flighted to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa with head and internal injuries.
According to Baker's report, Upton was pronounced deceased with head and trunk internal injuries, and she and the two children were transported to McCarn Funeral Home in Clayton with the Medical Examiner being notified.
Baker's report said that the cause of the accident and who was driving the vehicle are still under investigation as is the condition of the driver. The vehicle had seat belts but were not in use, nor were child restraints in use. The vehicle had airbags, but they did not deploy.
Baker was assisted at the scene by OHP officers Lt. Shane Hackler, Fernando Cardenas, Jason Waits, Ryan Williams and Sheldon Dobbs, the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department and the Talihina Police and Fire departments.

