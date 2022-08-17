breaking
Wister females lose lives in Wednesday afternoon accident
Two Wister females lost their lives in an accident Wednesday afternoon west of Wister.
According to the report filed by LeFlore County Detachment of Troop D Trooper Wes Odom, Nina Johnson, 77, from Wister was driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue with Sandra Gentry, 65, as a passenger.
