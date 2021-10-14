A Wister male was injured in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday morning on U.S. 271 south of the U.S. 270 junction.
According to the report filed by Latimer/LeFlore County Detachment of Troop D Trooper Jason Waits, Josh Lewis, 25, of Wister was driving his 2006 Ford Ranger northbound on U.S. 271 when at approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday, his vehicle departed the roadway to the left, overcorrected and overturned approximately one mile north of the Leflore Road intersection.
Waits' report said that Lewis was ejected an unknown distance, and he was transported by LeFlore County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, Ark., where he was listed in stable condition with multiple injuries.
According to Waits' report, Lewis was not wearing his seat belt, and while his vehicle had airbags they did not deploy.
Waits' report said the cause of the accident was inattentiveness.
Waits was aided at the scene by LeFlore County EMS, LeFlore County Sheiff's Department, Wister Police Department and Leflore and Summerfield fire departments.