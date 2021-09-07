A Wister male lost his life in a motorcycle accident that happened Labor Day night near Rock Island.
Jeffery "Scotty" Price, 58, was pronounced deceased at the scene of Monday night's accident from massive injuries.
According to the report filed by LeFlore County Detachment of Troop E Trooper Fernando Cardenas, Price was riding his 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Oklahoma State Highway 120 west of Rock Island when at approximately 7:10 p.m. Labor Day night, Price failed to stop at a stop sign at Oklahoma State Highway 112, crossed onto Morris Loop, departed the roadway to the left, striking a bridge culvert.
According to Cardenas' report, Price's passenger, Rose Price, his wife, was transported by Life Flight to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa in critical condition with head, trunk, arm and leg injuries.
Facebook posts have said that she is in the intensive care unit (ICU) at St. Francis Hospital.
Neither individual were wearing a helmet.
Assisting Cardenas at the scene were the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department and the Pocola and Hogeye fire departments.
The Prices' daughter Angela is a sophomore softball player at the University of Kansas, and son Gary played baseball for the Poteau Pirates and is currently in the United States Army.