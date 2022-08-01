In an emergency meeting following its regular meeting on Monday, the Town of Wister Board of Trustees rescinded the terminations of Wister Police Chief Brandon Cooper and Officer Shawn Booth that were voted upon in July.
Robert Stockton, the trustees' attorney, started the meeting by notifying the board that he received communication from the office of the Oklahoma attorney general's inspector that the public notice was not sufficient.
"They started an investigation, and they looked at our notice provisions and, without making a judgment, the inspector said, 'We have concerns,'" Stockton said. "I'm not sure if it was clear to the public. It's gray. The public needs to know that you're going to take an action. If it isn't clear, then you shouldn't do that. I don't feel that you had jurisdiction to do what you did that night under the Open Meetings Act."
The trustees unanimously voted to rescind the terminations of Cooper and Booth.