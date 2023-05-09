The good news was there were more voters who favored the Wister Public Schools' $3,435,000 bond proposition to build a new elementary school — 91-75 — in Tuesday's election.
However, since the voters for the bond issue was not 60 percent or greater, the bond measure failed to pass. The 91 voters for the referendum was only 54.82 percent, while the nays were 45.18 percent.

