Wister Public Schools had a bomb threat at approximately 10:45 a.m. Monday morning, making students be evacuated to Bethel Baptist Church to be picked up. LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry confirmed to The Poteau Daily News that members of his staff were among the authorities responding to the incident.
About an hour later, a post on the Wister Public School Home of the Wildcats Facebook page, the threat was over.

