Wister Schools let out early due Monday to written bomb threat
Wister Public Schools let its students out early late Monday morning due to a written bomb threat in the bathroom.
"It was a written bomb threat in the bathroom," Wister Public Schools Superintendent Rachel Pugh said. "However, local authorities were contacted. They searched. We had to early release students to make sure of their safety. Parents were contacted. We called proper channels of authority."
