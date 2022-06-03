A Wister teen lost his life in a single-automobile accident early Friday morning southeast of Wister on U.S. 270.
According to the report filed by LeFlore County Detachment of Troop D Trooper Wes Odom, Jake Morrison, 19, of Heavener was driving his 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, which had as a passenger Ayden Brown, 18, of Wister.
According to Odom's report, at approximately 12:50 a.m. Friday, Morrison was driving westbound on U.S. 270. When the vehicle got to within approximately 2.5 miles from Wister, the vehicle departed the roadway to the right, overcorrected and departed the roadway to the left, overturning an unknown number of times before coming to rest in an upright condition.
Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.
Odom's report said that Morrison had to be extracted by the Wister Fire Department using tyne HURST tool and was transported by LeFlore County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to Mercy Medical Center in Fort Smith, Ark., with head injuries.
According to Odom's report, while the cause of the accident is still being investigated, Morrison had the odor of alcohol.
Odom's report said that while the vehicle had seat belts, they were not in use and the airbags in the front of the vehicle deployed. The report said there was foggy weather conditions at the time of the accident.
LeFlore County EMS and the Wister Fire Department assisted Odom at the scene.

