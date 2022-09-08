breaking
Wister Trustees hire new police chief
- By Trayce Kerbow Riley News Correspondent
After close to two months, the Town of Wister finally has a new chief of police following an emergency meeting called by the Town of Wister Board of Trustees on Wednesday evening.
In a meeting that only lasted five minutes, the board voted 4-1 to approve Wister police officer Dennis Sugg Jr. to fill the vacant police chief position. Carla Pride was the only no vote, with Steven Morris, Max Harris, Katherine Gee, who is also currently Wister's mayor, and Traci Bethell all voting to hire Sugg Jr.
At a special meeting on July 15, the Wister Trustees adjourned into executive session and after approximately 50 minutes returned to the meeting and took a 3-1 vote to terminate then Wister Police Department Chief Brandon Cooper along with Det. Shawn Booth. Again, Pride was the only no vote.
Following the regularly-scheduled monthly meeting Aug.1, another emergency meeting took place where Town of Wister Legal Counselor Robert Stockton said he had received a message from the Oklahoma Attorney General's inspector notifying him that the board did not follow public notice statute when it went into executive session and thereafter terminated Cooper and Booth in its July 15 special meeting. The Board then unanimously voted to rescind the termination of Cooper and Booth.
Shortly after both Cooper and Booth turned in their resignations.
Sugg Jr. said there are plans to hire two more officers in the near future.
