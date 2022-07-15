featured breaking
Wister Trustees terminate police chief, officer Friday night
- David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
In a vote of 3-1, the Town of Wister Board of Trustees approved terminating Wister Police Chief Brandon Cooper and Officer Shawn Booth during Friday night's special meeting at the Wister Municipal Building.
After a 50-minute executive session, trustees Max Harris, Steven Morris and Kathrine Gee, who was sworn in as the new board member, voted in favor of the termination of Cooper and Booth, while Trustee Carla Pride voted against the motion.
"Brandon Cooper, for the good of the service of the City of Wister, we are terminating your employment," said Harris, who was the moderator of Friday night's meeting. "The other officer, Shawn Booth, for the good of the service of the City of Wister, we are terminating your employment."
After the motions passed, most of the crowd in attendance, who mostly was on side of Cooper and Booth, voiced their concerns from their seats but could not officially approach the trustees due to no public comment being on the agenda.
After the meeting, Harris was asked by the media about what decision(s) prompted the trustees to make the decision they did but said he had no comment and that he "couldn't comment."
After the meeting, Cooper was saddened, but not down.
"We knew what was coming," said Cooper, who has been Wister Police Chief for about 11 months. "He (Harris) has been after me since Day 1 in office. This is a slap in the face to Wister. I don't know what else to say. I'm going to spend some time with my family. I'll make some calls Monday morning. I've already got job offers from all over the county. They all will take me in a heart beat — and then I'l go back to work."
At this time, the lone officer the Wister P.D. has is Frank Cardoza, but Trustees' attorney, Robert Stockton, said that due to Cardoza not being fully certified he could not run the Wister P.D. as a chief. However, Stockton said that if need be, the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department could send staff down to help patrol the Town of Wister.
"(Cardoza) is a reserve officer," Cooper said. "He does not have full-time certification. Therefore, he cannot operate a police department. So, Wister Police Department is no more as of (Friday night). That's point blank."
However, Cooper said if the right situation ever came up at the Wister P.D., he has his eyes set on a return.
"When April rolls around and the next elections hit, I'll be back," he said. "As long as the right council is on that table, I'll come back. They will have to be pro-law enforcement and not be like these folks in here (current Board of Trustees)."
During the old business portion of the meeting, two items were mentioned — approving starting up a new Drug K-9 Program and taking action about loud noises/disturbing the peace — but Harris went right into the new business.
When the executive session ended, Town of Wister Clerk Vicky Lloyd reminded Harris he needed to get the Trustees to do something about the two old business items. Both were tabled for the second straight meeting.
"We've got everything we need," Cooper said about the drug K-9 Program starting, which was mentioned right after the executive session ended and before the Trustees approved his termination. "We've got pretty much everything donated — leash, collar, food. We've got money in the account, plus we can do fundraisers for it." He also said that the Wister Police Department was going to get $7,500 from a company to help fund the program.
The first item of new business was the trustees to approve the resignation of Mayor Billy Terry effective July 7 as well as him being taken off all bank accounts at The Community State Bank.
Before Gee was approved to become not only the new trustee and subsequently approved to become the new mayor until the term expires in April 2023, Pride shared her concerns about why no one else but Gee was in the hopper of individuals to become a trustee appointee and subsequent mayoral appointee — even going as far as mentioning having no notice about it until a short time before Friday night's meeting convened. In both motions dealing with Gee being approved to become the new trustee and subsequent new mayor, Pride voted against each, while Harris and Morris voted in favor.
Also, the trustees approved the resignation of Town of Treasurer Steve Walden effective June 7 as well as approved having him removed from all accounts at The Community State Bank.
Gene Heflin was approved to succeed Walden, who was approved 3-1 — with Pride being the lone negative vote. During her earlier concerns about Gee, an individual from the crowd mentioned that she was wanting to put her name in the hopper for the treasurer's position but gave the impression she was not given the opportunity to do so.
The trustees approved taking $60,000 from the general account to open a 12-month general CD at The Community State Bank and to take $25,000 from the Town of Wister Street and Alley Account and open a 12-month Street and Alley CD. Both motions passed by 3-1 votes with Pride being the lone negative vote each time.
The trustees approved taking over the Wister Cemetery, but tabled looking to placing an advertisement in newspapers to hire mowers when word of mouth would be sufficient.
The trustees approved a $12,020.95 settlement from Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group (OMAG) on a white Dodge Charger with a value of $1,200 since the vehicle is being kept.
In his police department report which as given before the executive session and termination decision, Cooper said there were 22 citations for June and one of their department's units was lost in a felony pursuit — but there was an automobile donated from the Shady Point Police Department but its transmission went out a few weeks later.
In her code enforcement report, Lloyd said that Shipman Construction was to have started taking care of property issues for the Town of Wister but plans got pushed back as well as getting letters about trash issues.
In his report, Wister Fire Department Chief Andy Ford said the department got six calls during June, reported there was a huge turnout for the Wister Pride Independence Day festivities — which included the Wister F.D. cooking lots of hot dogs and hamburgers — and that next month the department will do pump tests on the big trucks.
In her treasurer's report, Lloyd said the ending balance in the general fund was $135,051.13, $85,360.92 in the police department fund, $14,878.28 in the fire department fund, $51,334.78 in the street and alley fund, $2,932.58 in the rural fire department fund and $105,541.32 in the water/building construction fund.
The trustees approved the open purchase orders.
