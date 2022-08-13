LeFlore County Women's Crisis Shelter/Services Director Deanna Chancellor told members of the Poteau Rotary Club during its Aug. 3 meeting at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center that the shelter has several new programs available for its victims.
One thing is adding a therapist.
"One of the things we added that was incredibly important to me was therapy," Chancellor said. "We can decrease the trauma and we can come in and stabilize them, but if we don't offer something to help them heal, then a lot of times we just sent the people that are broken back out there into a broken world, and then we get them back (at the shelter) in a little bit. It was really important for me to add a therapeutic component for our shelter. We have a therapist on staff, and she did 151 individual counseling sessions last year and 338 support groups. Because of COVID, we had to implement a HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) compliant virtual group, so now we have a virtual group and an in-person group. Our victims with small children found that our virtual group was so much easier for them to access rather than having to bring the kids out and find a babysitter. They can actually participate in the virtual group from their homes. We've secured funding for two more years. It's very expensive to do a HIPAA compliant virtual group. It costs about $200 a month for just the HIPAA compliance Zoom (meeting), but I think it's something that has been wonderful for our victims that don't have that connection to the therapist through our shelter. I think it's really helped our victims stay out of that domestic violence situation."
A second new program is crisis advocates.
"I wrote a grant for it about five years ago," Chancellor said. "It's been incredibly successful. Our advocates are trained to go with law enforcement. What we saw the first year we did this is we had 582 calls to law enforcement for domestic violence in LeFlore County. It only served 80 of those domestic-violence victims. I said, 'What are we doing wrong?' These are individually-unique calls. These were 580 victims. We sat down with law enforcement and community partners, they felt like we were getting to our victims too late. If we could get to them earlier where they thought they had some support, they felt like we would be able to help get them services sooner and stabilized sooner out of that crisis, we hopefully would keep them out of that domestic-violence situation. The first year we did this, we had a 125-percent increase in our shelter. What we found was our victims, a lot of times, saw offices as being adversarial. They didn't see them as being there to help them. When we had an advocate go, then that advocate was their person. There was somebody that was for them. What we found was that if we got to them on the scene, then we could get them into the shelter, get protective orders and help them start getting out of that trauma and getting into a safe situation with them and their children. We've been able to continue this throughout several of our programs. By themselves, our advocates served 300 victims, did protective orders for advocacy, assisted with 19 sexual assaults and 592 services. There could have been one that had several services. They did 1,400 additional hours of service — transportation, going to get services, to go get stamps, housing and just any kind of services those victims would need once they were out of that situation."
A third new program sort of ties into the second new program.
"I wrote a federal grant through the Office of Violence Against Women," Chancellor said. "In that federal grant, we've added another victim advocate specifically tasked to certain law enforcement agencies. We added a special investigator that investigates all domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking cases as well as child sexual abuse. This year, we added a special prosecutor to prosecute domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking cases and all child sexual abuse cases. We have a batters intervention program that has been proven to effectively treat batterers and help them process through whatever issues they're bringing to the table."
A fourth new program is geared to the younger generation.
"We have a new program that we've that has been a project with the (Oklahoma) State Department of Health," Chancellor said. "It's a dating violence provision program that we've added to work with community partners. We're looking at lighting on college campuses. We do a walk where we look to see if there is appropriate lighting to prevent sexual assault. We work with high school and junior high students to talk about healthy relationships. We want to try to deter some of the things we see later on if we talk about healthy relationships so kids will know what those look like."
Chancellor is quick to point out that the shelter doesn't just treat female victims.
"We also don't just serve women," she said. "We serve women and men. There are domestic abusers who are women. I get a lot of elder-abuse victims. I think with our elderly victims, a lot of that is just terror. You have a 60-year-old victim who has been a homemaker their whole life. They've never done anything else. They've never written a check, never paid a bill and never had anything in their name. When they come into our shelter, they are terrified. We want to make sure that we're able to support them in the way they need to be supported."
Chancellor said both the shelter and the LeFlore County Child Advocacy Center are open to tours. To schedule a tour, call (918) 647-2810 for shelter tours and (918) 647-3814 for Child Advocacy Center tours.
"The shelter and the Child Advocacy Center are really beacons of LeFlore County charitable people," she said. "The Rotary Club did a lot of work on the (Child) Advocacy Center. The shelter was really funded by donations from LeFlore County. You're welcome to come and tour either facility. We love to have people come and see what we do, and what they look like. You just have to call and schedule. We would love to give you a tour of both of them."