DEANNA CHANCELLOR/WOMEN'S CRISIS SHELTER
LeFlore County Women’s Crisis Shelter/Services Director Deanna Chancellor speaks to members of the Poteau Rotary Club during the local civic organization’s weekly meeting Aug. 3 at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center.
PDN photo by David Seeley
LeFlore County Women's Crisis Shelter/Services Director Deanna Chancellor told members of the Poteau Rotary Club during its Aug. 3 meeting at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center that the shelter has several new programs available for its victims.
One thing is adding a therapist.

