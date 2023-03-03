There will not be a need for any ladies to have to leave Poteau on Saturday to find things for which they are looking. It will all be at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center.
The Poteau Chamber of Commerce's Women's Day Out will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Reynolds Center. There will be concessions available, but, as Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages said, there will be so much more available once the ladies get to shopping.

