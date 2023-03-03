breaking
Women's Day Out slated Saturday at Reynolds Center
- By David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
There will not be a need for any ladies to have to leave Poteau on Saturday to find things for which they are looking. It will all be at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center.
The Poteau Chamber of Commerce's Women's Day Out will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Reynolds Center. There will be concessions available, but, as Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages said, there will be so much more available once the ladies get to shopping.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- The Circus is Coming to Town!
- Women's Day Out slated Saturday at Reynolds Center
- Eighth annual Trivia Night happening Saturday night at Kiamichi Tech
- Basketball playoffs: Pocola girls cruise through area opener, BV girls get first state tourney win, Buffs fall to Kinta
- Jonathan Majors flexes his acting muscle, turns heavyweight
- Early Voting on State Question 820 Starts TODAY
- Good Times Community Theater Group putting on 'Junie B. Jones The Musical' this weekend
- Early voting for Tuesday's special election begins Thursday, ends Friday
Popular Content
Articles
- One person dead after shooting in Pocola
- Basketball playoffs: Wister Wildcats win overtime thriller vs. Panama, Poteau teams advance, more results
- Wister man loses life in accident near Wilburton
- Florida motorcyclist loses life in accident Monday afternoon
- Wilburton man charged with second-degree murder in last week's fatal accident claiming Wister man
- Buffalo Valley Buffaloes win area final, advance to state; Whitesboro girls have another shot after losing nailbiter; more hoops playoff results
- Antlers Welcomes New Restaurant
- Poteau P.D. starting another amnesty program beginning Monday, ending March 24
- Longtime Poteau lawyer, community leader passes
- Poteau Police Department chief tweaking things under his watch
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.