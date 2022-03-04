breaking
Women's Day Out slated Saturday at Reynolds Center
The Poteau Chamber of Commerce's third annual Women's Day Out will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center.
"During COVID, we came up with this event because everyone that does a lot of event shows have been shut in and gotten behind," Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages said. "They had a lot of different products to present in their booths. It (the first one) was great, and it's been great for the last two years. So, we're just continuing."
However, this year's event is during a different time slot than the previous two years.
"These are different dates than any market that we've had," Wages said. "We did that because this way it gives the women a chance to spend some Saturday time with their kids who have sports or whatever going on, then they can come down from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and shop. They can come by on their way to dinner that night."
Just about anything and everything will be available during the day.
"There's over 40 vendors and all different kinds of businesses," Wages said. "There are from boutiques to soap to make-up to jewelry — anything for women. Everybody is looking for a new wardrobe and hairstyles for spring, so everything is going to be there for women. That's why we call it 'Women's Day Out.' It's just a day out for women, and a day for all the women to be together. It's a great networking event and for women to be together in the same room. Everyone shops among themselves."
Tickets cost $2 per person, which allows you to be in line for a cash prize. There also will be a concession stand during the day.
