HEAVENER — Woody’s Famous Barbecue, featuring baby back pork ribs and pork loin roast cuts, will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday during the Heavener September First Saturday Trade Day at Blues Park. The Heavener September First Saturday Trade Day itself will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The special barbecue dinner is a benefit to help the Heavener Drama Academy and the Lamplight Theater Restoration Project. The Academy actors shall be entertaining during the benefit for the enjoyment of patrons who would like to support the arts.
Cost of the plate is $10 to include three sides of cole slaw, potato salad and baked beans.
For additional information, call (918) 653-2187.