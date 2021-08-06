A benefit for Lamplight Theater and the Heavener Drama Academy is slated for Saturday, next to Blues Park as part of the August’s Heavener First Saturday Trade Day, which will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Woody Wood, long time Summerfield resident and well-known barbecue extraordinaire, has offered his expertise with a barbecue cookout at the City of Heavener’s Trade Day. Wood has become well-known for his barbecue and his special sauce throughout the area. Although raised in Missouri, Wood came to this area after four years of service in the naval air service.
With two small cookers, he and his friend, the late Larry Loomis, began cooking as a hobby for the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), to which Wood is a lifetime member. This resulted in a strong following craving his delicious barbecue and led to the building of the larger cooker he now uses. He has also cooked for Poteau’s Balloonfest for the last three years. At the Balloonfest, he cooked up 150 to 175 racks of ribs and had sold out by 2 p.m. that day. People commented that they could smell the meat cooking two miles away! Wood takes pride in his product and explained he has thrown out meat that didn’t taste to his satisfaction.
Wood also makes his own special sauce with a secret ingredient.
July’s Trade Day was a special day for Barbara Tyson, project director for the Lamplight Theater’s restoration project and the Heavener Drama Academy. It was there she met Armstrong, who was selling her crocheted craft items. She introduced Tyson to Wood and learned about his being a barbecue pit master and how he donated his time and skills to the DAV and other charitable organizations.
Dinners, which will sell for $10 a plate, will include babyback ribs, baked beans and potato salad. Teens from the Heavener Drama Academy will serve the meal and some will sing some of their favorite songs.
Wood puts a challenge out to all veteranss to show up to support this cause. He said he would love to be sold out in 30 minutes.