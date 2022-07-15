popular
Working on future legislation
Randy Randleman Oklahoma District 15 Representative
June 28 was Oklahoma's primary election for many statewide, legislative and county races. Any race without a candidate receiving more than 50 percent of the vote will proceed to a run-off election on Aug. 23. There will be many races in the November general election as well.
I have enjoyed working with the individuals in our five counties. It was a pleasure that they were part of this election, and I appreciate their confidence in my ability to represent them at the State Capitol.
In my continuing work with the Legislature, I will hold an interim study on investigating techniques used by teachers throughout Oklahoma and other states. It will look into the highest scoring schools in multiple states and invite them to participate in the study.
I aim to bring five to seven schools, which will present the techniques that they feel have made their educational programs so successful.
We'll focus on the question, 'What makes you one of the best schools in your state?' This may include educational techniques and special plans that teachers designed to reach special populations.
The objective for this interim study is to seek out the best ideas and consider how we can implement those in Oklahoma. We'll attempt to write these standards into a bill that will consist of these techniques in a pilot program for two public schools in Oklahoma. This program will involve the students, parents, teachers and administrators in order to help form the best learning environment.
The deadline to request interim studies was July 1, and the House Speaker announced July 8 the approved studies, which included my request. I look forward to hosting this study in a few months!
I was considering requesting an interim study on an additional topic, but ultimately decided to work individually with people throughout the interim to craft legislation.
Sadly, Oklahoma has a systemic problem in achieving timely permanency for abused and neglected children. Delayed and unstable permanency impacts the well-being of children and youth already disproportionately affected by childhood trauma.
I'm looking at the necessity of a jury trial before terminating the rights of parents of abused and neglected children, or whether a bench trial will achieve equitable outcomes for parents as well as reduce time without permanency for children and youth.
We will also consider the impact on preparation time for participants and attorneys in jury trials as opposed to bench trials, and any subsequent cost savings to state and local governments.
I've been in discussions regarding the benefits and drawbacks to changing this in state statute. Several other states have already changed from jury to bench trials. As a licensed psychologist who has focused on children, families and school systems, I look forward to meeting with attorneys, judges, Department of Human Services staff, therapists and other individuals with experience in this area.
Please continue reaching out to me about your concerns by calling me at (405) 557-7375 or by e-mail at randy.randleman@okhouse.gov.
Randleman, a Republican, serves District 15 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Haskell County and portions of Muskogee, Sequoyah, LeFlore, Pittsburg and McIntosh counties.
