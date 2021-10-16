A Wyoming pedestrian was injured in an accident that occurred Friday night near Spiro.
According to the report filed by LeFlore County Detachment of Troop D Trooper Josh Blake, Devon Ryan, 20, from Story, Wyom., was walking eastbound on U.S. 271 when, at approximately 11:15 p.m. Friday near the intersection of U.S. 271 and Shelley Carlile Road, while he was talking on his cellular phone, Story stumbled into the roadway where a 2016 Dodge pick-up driven by Earl Brooks, 56, from Hackett, Ark., struck Story.
Blake's report said Ryan was transported by LeFlore County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to Baptist Medical Center in Fort Smith, Ark., in stable condition with leg injuries. Blake's report also said Ryan was under the influence.
According to Blake's report, Brooks was wearing his seat belt and his airbags did not deploy.
Blake was aided at the scene by LeFlore County EMS, the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department and the Murry Spur Fire Department.