CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Easton Carmichael and Dakota Harris each notched two hits and drove in a run, but the Oklahoma baseball team fell to East Carolina 14-5 Friday night in the NCAA Charlottesville Regional at Disharoon Park.
OU (31-27) scored all five of its runs in the final four innings. OU plated a run in the sixth inning on an RBI single by Carmichael, then scored two in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Kendall Pettis and a wild pitch that brought home John Spikerman. Harris and Bryce Madron hit RBI singles in the ninth inning. The Pirates (46-17) took a 2-0 lead in the second inning, and scored runs in seven consecutive frames.
Braden Carmichael (7-1) started for OU and took his first loss of the season. ECU starter Trey Yesavage (7-1) earned the win.
In the top of the sixth inning, Madron reached on an error, Dakota Harris was hit by a pitch and Carmichael singled through the left side, plating Madron. Diego Muniz singled to start the seventh inning and Spikerman doubled, setting up the Pettis sacrifice fly. Spikerman then crossed the plate on a wild pitch.
Pettis drew two-out walk in the ninth inning and scored from second on a base hit by Madron. Harris followed with a single that plated Madron to reach the final margin.
East Carolina scored two runs in the second and third innings, three in the fourth and fifth innings, one in the sixth, two runs in the seventh and one in the eighth. Joey Berini went 4 for 5 with an RBI single in the third inning and an RBI double in the seventh. Carter Cunningham went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly in the second and a two-run double in the fifth, and Justin Wilcoxen was 2-for-2 with a two-run home run in the fourth. OU walked eight batters and committed a pair of errors that led to three unearned runs.
Harris went 2-for-4, while Easton Carmichael and Anthony Mackenzie each went 2-for-5 for the Sooners.
On Saturday, OU beat Army 10-1. Spikerman went 2-for-3 with a walk. He was also hit by a pitch. Madon hit 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and four RBIs. Carmichael and Pettis each had a hit and two RBIs. Braxton Douthit held Army to four hits while pitching the full nine innings. Douthit threw seven strikeouts.
OU will play the loser of Virginia and East Carolina on Sunday at 11 a.m.