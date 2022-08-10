For the third time in less than a month, parts of the City of Poteau suffered through a power outage.
The power outage occurred approximately 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when a heavy rainstorm passed through, but not all of Poteau lost power as businesses like Poteau Daily News and Cakes and More still had power but businesses like KPs and the small Tote-A-Poke along with the LeFlore County Court House had no power.
Some areas had power restored by around 10 a.m. Tuesday, while others got power restored by Tuesday afternoon.
The signal lights at the intersection of North Broadway Avenue and Parker/College avenues that had not been working for most of the week, forcing the City of Poteau to turn that intersection into a four-way stop, finally got working once again by approximately lunchtime Wednesday afternoon. However, later Wednesday afternoon, there was a malfunction in which the signal lights lost power once again. There was an electrician working on the boxes around 4 p.m. Wednesday to try to fix the problem.