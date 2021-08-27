The Pocola Indians got out to a double-digit halftime lead, then held on for dear life to record a 20-19 season-opening win over the Wilburton Diggers on Friday night at John Carter Field.
Trailing 7-6 with 7:54 left before halftime, the Indians (1-0) scored the final two touchdowns of the first half — a 13-yard TD run by Ian Hardwick with 2:04 left before halftime and a 48-yard pick-six by A.J. Lyons with 41 seconds remaining before intermission, plus a two-point conversion by Colton Billy after Hardwick's score — to give Pocola a 20-7 halftime lead over the Diggers, who were without 11 players due to COVID-19 issues.
The Diggers (0-1) cut the deficit to 20-13 in the third quarter.
With 1:34 left to play in the game, the Diggers scored to cut the Pocola lead to 20-19. However, on the extra point, Pocola's Andon Jerrell blocked the PAT to keep the Indians ahead by a point. Pocola got the onside kick and ran out the clock.
The Indians scored first on a 2-yard TD run by Lyons with 8:48 in the opening period for a 6-0 lead after the first quarter.
Pocola plays next on Sept. 3 on the road against Hackett, Ark.