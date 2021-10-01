Pocola softball regional HR celebration

Pocola softball players celebrate a home run by Bailey Lairamore in the sixth inning of the regional final against Wilburton on Friday.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Three area softball teams won their regional tournaments at home on Friday.

Pocola won its Class 2A regional, beating Wilburton 1-0 after defeating Ketchum 11-1 and Oklahoma Union 15-3 on Thursday. The Indians are on their way to their second straight state tournament and third in four years.

Whitesboro swept its Class B regional, beating Cameron 6-0 after shutting down Welch 9-0 and Cameron 12-0 on Thursday. The Bulldogs will go to their fifth straight state tourney.

Buffalo Valley earned its Class B regional title after beating Maysville 7-2 on Friday following a 7-6 eight-inning win against Kiowa that afternoon and a 15-0 win against Macomb on Thursday.

In fall baseball, Red Oak won its Class A regional on Thursday beating Byng 12-0 and defeating host Rattan 8-6.

Those four teams will be in state tournament action starting on Thursday.

Three teams are still alive with hopes of making state.

Red Oak's softball team, which beat Davenport 11-2 on Thursday and Stonewall 9-1, can earn its Class A regional title on Saturday as it plays Davenport at 12 p.m. at home.

LeFlore's baseball team continues its Class B regional in Tupelo on Saturday, facing Asher. The Savages lost 9-3 to Boswell in the first round.

LeFlore's softball team continues its Class B regional in Moss on Saturday, playing Varnum at 10 a.m. LeFlore won its first game 10-2 against New Lima before losing 6-2 to Moss.

Recommended for you