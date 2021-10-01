Three area softball teams won their regional tournaments at home on Friday.
Pocola won its Class 2A regional, beating Wilburton 1-0 after defeating Ketchum 11-1 and Oklahoma Union 15-3 on Thursday. The Indians are on their way to their second straight state tournament and third in four years.
Whitesboro swept its Class B regional, beating Cameron 6-0 after shutting down Welch 9-0 and Cameron 12-0 on Thursday. The Bulldogs will go to their fifth straight state tourney.
Buffalo Valley earned its Class B regional title after beating Maysville 7-2 on Friday following a 7-6 eight-inning win against Kiowa that afternoon and a 15-0 win against Macomb on Thursday.
In fall baseball, Red Oak won its Class A regional on Thursday beating Byng 12-0 and defeating host Rattan 8-6.
Those four teams will be in state tournament action starting on Thursday.
Three teams are still alive with hopes of making state.
Red Oak's softball team, which beat Davenport 11-2 on Thursday and Stonewall 9-1, can earn its Class A regional title on Saturday as it plays Davenport at 12 p.m. at home.
LeFlore's baseball team continues its Class B regional in Tupelo on Saturday, facing Asher. The Savages lost 9-3 to Boswell in the first round.
LeFlore's softball team continues its Class B regional in Moss on Saturday, playing Varnum at 10 a.m. LeFlore won its first game 10-2 against New Lima before losing 6-2 to Moss.