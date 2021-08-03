The Poteau Quarterback Club has extended the deadline for its buy-a-brick program to Aug. 14. The program raises money for Poteau football and beautifies Costner Stadium by building square columns on the pillars under the home side bleachers.
A $200 donation buys a 4”x8” brick with up to three lines and 20 spaces per line. Contact Jay Sommers at 918-647-1923 for more information.
Sommers said around 30 donations have been made thus far for bricks. He said the goal is to have at least one or two pillars built by Aug. 27, when the Pirates open their season at home against Bishop Kelley.
“It’s really going to look nice,” Sommers said. “After you see what it looks like, you’ll want to get one.”
Sommers said he hopes the program can also raise money for Poteau schools.