Three Poteau football players were named to the Class 4A football All-Star list as it was released by the Oklahoma Coaches Association on Wednesday.
Two were named to the All-Star list on defense, defensive lineman Cho Cho Ramirez and linebacker Kix Fenton. On offense, Will Restine, the leader of the offensive line, made it.
Ramirez had 56 tackles (28 solo, 11 for loss), four sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery and a field-goal block. Fenton had 11 tackles (8 solo, 1 for loss), two pass deflections, a fumble recovery and a sack. Restine had 17 tackles (6 solo) and two sacks.
Poteau earned the District 4A-4 title for the fifth straight year, made the Class 4A state semifinals and finished 10-4.