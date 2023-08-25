Poteau's softball team essentially has taken the lead in the District 4A-6 race, having beating Stigler 5-3 at Town Creek Park on Thursday as Maggie Wheat drove in four runs with a home run and a double. Poteau won one of its two games against Stigler and has a head-to-head tiebreaker on the Panthers since Poteau's win was by two runs and Stigler beat Poteau by one run on Aug. 17.
Poteau beat its other big rival in the district race, Broken Bow, 6-2 on Tuesday and will face Broken Bow at home on Sept. 19.
Poteau is one of four teams in first place in its district. The other three are in Class 2A, which has four-team districts this year. Following is a look at the district standings.
District 4A-6
District Overall
Poteau 6-1 9-4
Broken Bow 5-1 7-2
Stigler 2-1 10-3
Muldrow 2-1 5-6
Checotah 3-3 8-6
Fort Gibson 1-4 4-10
Sallisaw 0-7 1-9
District 3A-8
Henryetta 6-0 12-5
Eufaula 5-1 9-4
Vian 4-2 8-5
Heavener 2-4 3-4
Spiro 2-5 4-6
Roland 0-3 6-5
Okmulgee 0-4 3-9
District 2A-9
Wister 3-0 10-3
Coalgate 1-1 10-8
Allen 0-1 9-5
Haworth 0-2 7-4
District 2A-10
Howe 2-0 8-6
Hartshorne 2-1 4-5
Panama 1-2 6-4
Savanna 0-2 3-8
District 2A-11
Pocola 5-0 10-3
Sallisaw C. 2-2 2-9
Wilburton 1-1 3-6
Canadian 0-4 0-7