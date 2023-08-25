Jerry “Woody” Hayes, 61, of Pocola died while paragliding on the evening of Aug. 17 amid clear weather conditions. He was found a quarter mile north of U.S. Highway 271 and one-tenth of a mile west of the Poteau River. The medical examiner, Weston Brewer, pronounced him dead on the scene, as stated in the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report by Cody Jackson of the LeFlore County detachment of Troop D.
Shaun Hayden, a friend of Hayes, said a preliminary autopsy determined that Hayes, an avid paraglider, had clogged arteries, adding that it did not mention Hayes sucking in water. Hayden recalled learning that Hayes' brother had heart surgery in July.
“He must have died in the air and went down in the pond,” said Hank Linch, a friend of Hayes. “He died doing what he loved.”
The Pocola Police Department, Pocola Fire Department, OHP Trooper Michael Scantling, LeFlore County Sheriff's Department and an Oklahoma game warden assisted in the investigation.
People in LeFlore County, especially in the northern part around Spiro and Pocola, often saw him in the air and became fascinated by his flights.
Hadlee Robinson, a LeFlore County resident who is a paragliding instructor and involved with the Professional Airsports Association School, said on Monday that he asked the LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry for a further investigation into the accident.
Hayes was well-known in the paraglider community. He frequently traveled to fly-ins in places like Texas, Louisiana and Kansas with his trailer that had names of everyone he knew inscribed on the sides.
Hayden and Linch said that Hayes lit up every party he attended.
“We'd hang out and had such great times at the beach. He was the laughter of every party,” said Linch, who spent time with Hayes in Galveston, Texas.
Linch became close with Hayes during a period when Hayes was between jobs and staying at Linch's house. Hayes liked to work on his truck.
Hayes always savored adventure in paramotor flying. Hayden said Hayes liked doing low acro (flying under 1,000 feet altitude).
“He was pretty decent at that,” Hayden said.
Robinson said that low acro is very much taught against by instructors.
Hayden and Linch described Hayes as someone who was never afraid of any conditions for flying.
“He's take it all the way. He didn't back down from anything,” Linch said.
Wind and adverse weather were no matter to him.
“He was a wild child. It'd be a windy day, trashy day — she'd show you the other way,” Hayden said.
Hayden recalled how Hayes loved doing wingovers, going up and over the wing.
Hayes' Facebook profile is full of live videos that he recorded in the air. Often, friends would get notifications that Hayes went live.
“I'd get on there and comment. He was flying over smoke. There wasn't a fire. It was just smoke. I asked him which way the wind was blowing,” Linch said.
Hayes flew over the Pocola High School graduation in May.
Hayes was not perfect at landing. Hayden and Linch recounted how Hayes once tried to land on the top of his truck, but turned a little bit and put one of his feet through the windshield.
While Hayes took on tough conditions, he made safety a priority by wearing a helmet.
Hayden said that Hayes liked to show off, but not over water because Hayes knew the risk of drowning. The equipment is heavy, and the lines become a tangled web in the water.
Hayes was a paramotor instructor for 10 years. He flew in 37 countries and competed in international events.
At the time of his death, Hayes was a supervisor at his workplace in Fort Smith, Ark. Linch said Hayes, who had worked jobs at various power plants, was building a house in Pocola and settling down.
“It seemed like he had everything going for him,” Linch said.