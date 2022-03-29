Poteau, OK (74953)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.