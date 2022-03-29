Jaxson Roney became Carl Albert State College's first wrestler to sign with a four-year program following its inaugural season, as he chose to join the University of the Ozarks.
"It's really about being close to home and having a new opportunity at a new school," Roney said. "I think the steps at Carl Albert got me ready for the next steps at the NCAA in a bigger, tougher league than JuCo."
Roney, who graduated from Plainview High School and competes in the 125-pound class, placed second at the West-Central District Qualifier in February before going 1-2 in the NJCAA National Championship meet in Council Bluffs, Iowa, during the first weekend of this month.
"It was an experience that not a lot of people get to do. It was an honor, especially being one of the first people to do it at Carl Albert," Roney said of wrestling at nationals while expressing that he hoped to do a little bit better.
Roney said he believes he can achieve highly at the next level.
"I think with a little more preparation, I can be an All-American," said Roney, who took a year off from the sport after being a two-time state champion at Plainview.
The University of the Ozarks, which is in Clarksville, Ark., is an NCAA Division III program. The Eagles were 12th in their regional this season.