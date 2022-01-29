One thing I want to brag on this week, the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) has recognized me as one of 20 Oklahoma legislators with a conservative voting record that earned a score greater than 80 percent in the American Conservative Union Foundation's Center for Legislative Accountability's most recent scorecard.
Lawmakers from all 50 states who are fighting for conservative principles have been invited to attend CPAC's awards' ceremony in Florida. I'm thrilled to be among those who've received this recognition for doing what I know is in the best interest of my constituents here at home and for our entire state.
• • •
This week at the Capitol, lawmakers have been hearing from the six state agencies that receive the most in state appropriations. These are the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, the Department of Human Services, the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, the State Department of Education and the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.
These budget-performance reviews give lawmakers a chance to ask questions about how taxpayer dollars are spent and to hear budget requests for the next fiscal year. It's helpful as we draft the state budget.
• • •
Last week was our bill introduction deadline for the coming legislative session. A total of 1,482 house bills, 18 house joint resolutions and two house concurrent resolutions were filed. Last year, we filed 1,988 measures, with 1,701 remaining eligible for consideration this session.
Session gets underway at noon Feb. 7.
• • •
As always thank you for allowing me to serve you. I can be reached by telephone at (405) 557-7381 or by e-mail at jim.grego@okhouse.gov.
• • •
