End of season slow-pitch 2022 records
Pocola: 26-4, won Class 3A district title, earned regional runner-up, won Class 3A state championship. 
Whitesboro: 29-9, won Class A district title, won regional title, reached state semifinal. 
Howe: 13-17, won Class 4A district title, earned regional runner-up, reached Class 4A state quarterfinal. 
LeFlore 21-18, won Class A district title, earned regional runner-up, reached Class A state quarterfinal.
Heavener: 19-15, won Class 4A district title, won one of three regional games.
McCurtain: 18-7, won Class A district title, won one of three regional games.
Red Oak: 29-8, won Class 2A district title, lost both regional games.
Wister: 25-10, won Class 3A district title, lost both regional games.
Buffalo Valley: 23-19, won Class A district title, lost both regional games.
Cameron: 25-13, won three and lost two games in Class A district.
Panama: 13-14, lost both Class 4A district games.
Keota: 8-13, lost both Class 2A district games.
Talihina: 0-15, lost both Class 3A district games.
Arkoma: 2-18, won one of three Class 2A district games.

