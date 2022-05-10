2022 LeFlore County area slow-pitch end of season team records
- By Tom Firme Sports editor
-
- Updated
- Comments
End of season slow-pitch 2022 records
Pocola: 26-4, won Class 3A district title, earned regional runner-up, won Class 3A state championship.
Whitesboro: 29-9, won Class A district title, won regional title, reached state semifinal.
Howe: 13-17, won Class 4A district title, earned regional runner-up, reached Class 4A state quarterfinal.
LeFlore 21-18, won Class A district title, earned regional runner-up, reached Class A state quarterfinal.
Heavener: 19-15, won Class 4A district title, won one of three regional games.
McCurtain: 18-7, won Class A district title, won one of three regional games.
Red Oak: 29-8, won Class 2A district title, lost both regional games.
Wister: 25-10, won Class 3A district title, lost both regional games.
Buffalo Valley: 23-19, won Class A district title, lost both regional games.
Cameron: 25-13, won three and lost two games in Class A district.
Panama: 13-14, lost both Class 4A district games.
Keota: 8-13, lost both Class 2A district games.
Talihina: 0-15, lost both Class 3A district games.
Arkoma: 2-18, won one of three Class 2A district games.
