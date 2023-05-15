Wister: 23-5, won Class 2A regional, beat Calera in Class 2A state quarterfinal, lost 6-2 to Silo in Class 2A state semifinal
Spiro: 27-10, won Class 3A bi-district playoff, won Class 3A regional, beat Oklahoma Christian School 4-0 in Class 3A state quarterfinal, lost 6-5 to Cascia Hall in Class 3A state semifinal
Poteau: 27-12, won Class 4A bi-district playoff, won two of four Class 4A regional games
Panama: 19-12, won Class 2A district playoff, won two of four Class 2A regional games
Pocola: 14-12, won Class 2A district playoff, won one of three Class 2A regional games
Howe: 16-16, won Class 2A district playoff, won one of three Class 2A regional games
Heavener: 12-18, won one of three Class 3A bi-district playoff games
Cameron: 20-13, won Class B district playoff, won one of three Class B regional games
Red Oak: 15-9, won Class A district playoff, won two of four Class A regional games
Buffalo Valley: 14-8, won Class B district playoff, won two of four Class B regional games
LeFlore: 5-17, lost both Class B district playoff games
Bokoshe: 4-12, lost both Class B district playoff games
Arkoma: 4-19, lost both Class A district playoff games
McCurtain: 9-10, won one of three Class B district playoff games
Keota: 4-9, lost both Class A district playoff games