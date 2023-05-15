DSC_0501.JPG

Wister: 23-5, won Class 2A regional, beat Calera in Class 2A state quarterfinal, lost 6-2 to Silo in Class 2A state semifinal

Spiro: 27-10, won Class 3A bi-district playoff, won Class 3A regional, beat Oklahoma Christian School 4-0 in Class 3A state quarterfinal, lost 6-5 to Cascia Hall in Class 3A state semifinal

