Above is the LeFlore County Junior High Baseball Tournament Bracket. The tournament takes place Monday through Thursday with all games at Panama and Whitesboro. The championship on Thursday will be at Whitesboro.
2023 LeFlore County Junior High Baseball Tournament
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
