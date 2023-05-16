DSC_0848.JPG

Whitesboro: 31-9, won Class B district, won regional, beat Buffalo Valley 24-9 in Class B state quarterfinal, beat Arnett 7-5 in semifinal, beat Leedey 15-5 in state championship game

Pocola: 34-4, won Class 4A district, won regional, beat Howe 24-15 in Class 4A state quarterfinal, beat Silo 8-3 in state semifinal, lost 11-10 to Oktaha in state championship game

