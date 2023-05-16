Whitesboro: 31-9, won Class B district, won regional, beat Buffalo Valley 24-9 in Class B state quarterfinal, beat Arnett 7-5 in semifinal, beat Leedey 15-5 in state championship game
Pocola: 34-4, won Class 4A district, won regional, beat Howe 24-15 in Class 4A state quarterfinal, beat Silo 8-3 in state semifinal, lost 11-10 to Oktaha in state championship game
Red Oak: 34-5, won Class A district, won regional, beat Maud 34-4 in Class A state quarterfinal, beat Kiowa 11-4 in state semifinal, beat Hammon 16-3 in state championship game
Howe: 17-15, won Class 4A district, earned regional runner-up, finished as Class 4A state quarterfinalist
Buffalo Valley: 25-16, won Class B district, earned regional runner-up, finished as Class B state quarterfinalist
LeFlore: 16-15, won Class A district, won one of three regional games
Cameron: 21-10, won Class A district, lost both regional games
Heavener: 16-16, won Class 4A district, lost both regional games
Keota: 15-8, won Class 2A district, lost both regional games
Wister: 12-15, won two of four Class 3A district games
Spiro: 11-15, lost both Class 4A district games
Panama: 11-19, won two of four Class 4A district games
Talihina: 3-13, lost both Class 3A district games
McCurtain: 4-19, lost both Class B district games