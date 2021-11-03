Carl Albert State College's wrestling team begins its inaugural season Wednesday evening in a triad at Labette Community College (Kan.) with Neosho Community College (Mo.).
CASC head wrestling coach Jake Lords said his team has plenty of depth in the lower and middle weights and great talent in the upper weights.
"I'm pretty impressed with the short amount of time our staff had to recruit the quality of team we were able to put on the mat," Lords said.
At 125 pounds are Jaxson Roney (sophomore from Ardmore, Plainview HS), Tristan Smith (freshman from Coalville, Utah, North Summit HS) and Buck Shell (freshman from Muldrow).
Shell has experience fighting in MMAX mixed martial arts.
At 133 pounds, CASC has R.J. Jones (freshman from Oklahoma City, Westmoore HS) and Jacob Schwenker (freshman from Cleveland).
"He's very explosive. He's very offensive, and when he's on, he's on," Lords said after Jones' victory during the Black-Blue Intrasquad Dual.
Samuel Egner (freshman from Collinsville, Epic Home School) will slot into the 125 or 133-pound class after arriving following the finish of cross-country season.
CASC features Cooper Evans (freshman from Oklahoma City, Westmoore HS) and Chuck Hackelton (freshman from Stilwell) in the 141-pound class.
In the 149-pound class are Hackleton's teammate from Stilwell, Tristan Butler (freshman), and Kayson Kennedy (freshman from Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Lords previously coached).
In the 157-pound class, CASC features, Lorenzo Luis (freshman from Idaho Falls, Idaho, Hillcrest HS) and Alec Capehart (freshman from Sallisaw, the alma mater of CASC assistant coach Jet Taylor).
Jaden Two Lance (freshman from Arlington, Texas, James Martin HS) is a standout in whom Lords and Taylor have great faith.
In the 165-pound class, CASC has Cale Glover (freshman from Skiatook) and David Reyes (freshman from Arlington Texas, James Martin HS).
In the 174-pound class are Trenton Lusk (freshman from Hinton) and Alex Foster (freshman from Muldrow).
In the the 184-pound class is Matthew Santos (freshman from Lawton MacArthur).
"Matthew Santos has a lot of power. He's got potential to do a lot of good things," Lords said.
In the 197-pound class is William Batts (freshman from Midwest City, Carl Albert HS).
In the 285-pound class are Gavin Daniels (freshman from Moore) and Chase Dawson (freshman from Coalville, Utah, North Summit HS).
CASC will have its first home meet on Nov. 11 against Arkansas Baptist and will host the Viking Open on Nov. 13.
"We want to be great right away. We've scheduled 19 or 20 [meets], which is the maximum. That's the way to get better, competing and competing against the best," Lords said.