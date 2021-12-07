Poteau's boys basketball team won 70-45 while the girls lost 48-38 at home against Checotah on Friday.
On the boys side, Dean Odom led the way with 17 points. Connor Whitworth had 13 points. Jayden Wooten, Cole Hensley, Jace Hall and Champ Downs each had eight points. Dax Collins had six points.
The Pirates (1-0) led 37-24 at halftime.
On the girls side, Annika Dill led the team with nine points, followed by Brooklyn Garner with seven points and Parker Patterson with five points.
Poteau (0-1) and Checotah (1-1) were tied at 11 after the first quarter, but the girls in red and white fell behind 27-19 by halftime. Poteau nudged closer, getting within 39-32 by the end of the third quarter, before being outscored 9-6 in the final frame. Poteau was unable to overcome Emma Walker's 27-point performance for Checotah. Poteau shot 10-of-23 from the free-throw line.
Poteau will play at Spiro (both girls and boys 0-1) on Tuesday (6:30 p.m. girls, 8 p.m. boys). Spiro's boys won both games against Poteau last season. Poteau's girls won to lone meeting with Spiro in 2020-21 in the second round of the LeFlore County Tournament 55-44. This is the first of two scheduled non-tournament meetings between the two teams.