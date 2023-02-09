The Suns will send Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and additional draft compensation to the Nets for the 13-time All-Star.
The Suns also receive forward T.J. Warren in the deal, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade is not yet official.
It was first reported by ESPN.
The 34-year-old Durant is still playing at an elite level, averaging nearly 30 points per game this season. He asked for a trade last summer and the Suns were interested, and finally got him before Thursday's 2 p.m. CST trade deadline.
He is recovering from a sprained knee ligament, and when he returns it will be to a Phoenix line-up that suddenly could be one of the best in the Western Conference.
Durant was moved just days after the Nets traded Kyrie Irving from Dallas, a stunningly fast end to the superstar era in Brooklyn. James Harden was traded at last year's deadline, leaving the Nets with little to show for the brief time they had the Big Three together.
Now, it's the Suns with a top collection of talent, with Durant joining Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton.