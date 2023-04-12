Poteau, Spiro and Heavener's baseball teams are coming down to the wire for their races for playoff positioning with Poteau having two District 4A-8 games left and Spiro and Heavener staring down four remaining District 3A-7 contests, including a Saturday doubleheader against each other.
Having been swept by Fort Gibson (with losses of 6-0 on Monday and 14-9 on Tuesday), Poteau has fallen to second place in 4A-8. Here's a look at the standings.
Poteau will play Stigler Monday and Tuesday for its last two district games. The Pirates must win both games and have Fort Gibson lose its last two against Sallisaw to win the district title since the Tigers have the head-to-head tiebreaker. Poteau can finish second by winning both games against Stigler or splitting the two and outscoring the Panthers in the total score of the two games. Being outscored in the split or losing both put Poteau in third.
Here's a look at the District 3A-7 standings.
Victory Christian 11-1 17-5
Spiro must win both games against Heavener and win both games against Victory Christian on Monday and Tuesday. If Spiro sweeps Heavener and splits with Victory Christian and Eufaula wins its last two games, the Bulldogs, Conquerors and Ironheads would be in a three-way tie and it would be determined by the marginal score in games between the three teams.
The Bulldogs would be district champions if they split with Heavener and sweep Victory Christian and finish in a two-way tie with Victory Christian or a three-way tie with VC and Eufaula.
If Heavener finishes in a two-way tie with Keys, the Wolves would be behind the Cougars in the standings due to a head-to-head tiebreaker since the Cougars won both games between them. If Heavener is in a two-way tie with Roland or Checotah, the Wolves would finish ahead of either team since they have the head-to-head tiebreaker from winning both games against those teams.