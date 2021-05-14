Wister: 28-9 (most wins since 2011), made Class A state championship game
Red Oak: 35-4, made Class B state championship game
Poteau: 27-12, made Class 4A state quarterfinal
Howe: 30-7 (most wins in team history), made Class 2A state quarterfinal
Whitesboro: 19-10, won two of four Class B regional games
Panama: 16-14, won two of four Class 2A regional games
Spiro: 30-9, won one of three Class 3A regional games
Cameron: 22-12, lost both Class B regional games
LeFlore: 11-12, won one of three Class B regional games
Heavener 13-23, lost both Class 3A bi-district games
Pocola: 6-24, lost both Class 3A bi-district games
Talihina: 4-23, lost both Class 2A bi-district games
Buffalo Valley: 10-13, won one of three Class B regional games
Arkoma: 9-19, won one of three Class A district games
McCurtain: 16-11, won two of four Class B regional games
Keota: 7-15, lost both Class A district games
Bokoshe: 1-16, lost both Class B district games