Area baseball leaders in strike rate, strikeouts per innings, pitches per inning
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
-
- Updated
- Comments
Here are the LeFlore County area leaders in percentage of strikes thrown, pitches per inning and strikeouts per inning. This comes after I published a column in today's issue of the PDN about the subject.
Key takeaways: most of the leaders in strike rate are from non-football schools (using that fall season for additional pitching reps), it's strange that 13 fast-pitch softball hurlers had strike rates of at least 63 percent, but only five baseball players did this spring (which may result from baseball pitchers throwing fewer pitches than their softball counterparts) and six players averaged the 17.2 pitches per inning that would be needed to finish seven innings in 120 pitches.
The OSSAA doesn't allow a pitcher to face another hitter after reaching 120 pitches. Of course, in some situations, a team may try to inflict the mercy rule by a certain number of innings so that the pitcher stays under a certain pitch count threshold.
A couple other things: First, it's crazy that Talihina's Kadin Davis threw 2.34 strikeouts per inning. He did that across 14 outings. Davis also completed six games of six innings or more. LeFlore's Chase Lloyd completed five games, although three of those were six innings or more. Also, Davis and Poteau's Caden Fox tied for the most games of six or more innings at five.
Third, tough competition makes it more difficult to throw a very high strike rate, since such teams have hitters that work pitchers deeper into counts. With Red Oak's Chase Pair having pitched against three state tournament teams (Roff, Dewar, Pioneer), another top-five team twice (Wister), Class 5A Coweta and Class 6A Booker T. Washington, his 68.6-percent rate is that much more impressive.
Strike rate
1. Kadin Davis (Talihina) 72.8%, 2. Chase Pair (Red Oak) 68.6%, 3. Gunnar McAlester (Heavener) 65%, 4. Gannon Shackleford (Spiro) 63.5 percent, 5. J.T. Grimsley (Pocola) 63.9%, 6. Tustin Timms (Panama) 62.6%, 7. Brenden Champlin (Buffalo Valley) 61.9%, 8. Trever Lyons (Red Oak) and Chase Lloyd (LeFlore) 61.8%, 10. Cooper Newman (LeFlore) 61.7%, 11. Brex Caldwell (Red Oak) 61.6%, 12. (tie) Jace Hunter (BV) and Tyler Sanderson (Bokoshe) 61.4%, 14. Hunter Sparks (Spiro) 61%, 15. Dakota Perdue (Spiro) 60.6%, 16. Noah Ward (Heavener) 60.5 percent, 17. (tie) Connar Hall (Wister) Garrett Smith (Howe) and 60.4 percent, 19. Landon Donaho (Wister) 60.3 percent, 20. Steven Morris (BV) 60 percent.
Pitches per inning
1. Pair 15.1, 2. Lyons 16.1, 3. Shackleford 16.2, 4. Lloyd 16.2, 5. Davis 16.3, 6. Newman 16.5, 7. (tie) Hunter and McAlester 17.4, 9. Dartyn Meeks (Wister) 17.5, 10. (tie) Smith 17.7 and Caleb Brewer (Panama) 17.7, 12. Timms 17.8, 13. Bryce Morrison (Heavener) 17.9.
Strikeouts per inning
1. Davis 2.34 (136 strikeouts in 58 innings), 2. Hunter 2.03 (62 K in 30 IP), 3. Connar Hall 1.91 (71 K in 37.1 IP), 4. Brenden Champlin 1.79 (61 K in 34 IP), 5. Caldwell 1.54 (54 K in 34.1 IP), 6. Donaho 1.51 (65 K in 43 IP),7. Coby Bell (Red Oak) 1.41 (44 K in 31.2 IP), 8. Pair 1.39 (63 K in 45.1 IP), 9. Ky Lynn (Howe) 1.36 (34 K in 25 IP), 10. McAlester 1.34 (51 K in 38.1 IP), 11. Meeks 1.3 (64 K in 47.2 IP).
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Atoka anxious for rodeo’s return
- Antlers' Students Meet Library Cat
- Free Youth Fishing Tournament Held
- Area baseball leaders in strike rate, strikeouts per innings, pitches per inning
- Pocola's Tuck, Damato help Murray State reach NJCAA Division II nationals
- College baseball, softball stats for area athletes through May 15
- Happily Ever After Women's Conference slated Monday, Tuesday at Bokoshe First Assembly of God Church
- Covenant Church celebrating its centennial Sunday morning
Popular Content
Articles
- Six area softball players named OSPCA All-State
- Wister female, two children lose lives in single-vehicle accident Wednesday night
- Holzhammer singes WOSC as Vikings win Region 2 tournament opener
- Back to Poteau: Sockey to coach Pirates boys basketball
- Upcoming sports camps in Howe, Pocola: available to students of any school
- Poteau's Brooks signs with MACU for baseball
- 2022 LeFlore County area slow-pitch end of season team records
- Poteau School Board hires new staff — including new boys basketball coach
- Red Oak wins seventh spring ball state title in seesaw victory
- Identification of Poison Ivy is Key in Preventing Exposure
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.