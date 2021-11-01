District standings
District 4A-4
District Overall
Poteau 6-0 8-1
Broken Bow 5-0 8-1
Fort Gibson 4-2 6-3
Hilldale 4-2 7-2
Muldrow 2-4 3-6
Sallisaw 1-5 1-8
Stilwell 1-5 1-7
McLain 0-6 0-9
District 2A-5
District Overall Marginal points
Vian 6-0 8-1 81
Cascia Hall 5-1 6-3 68
Keys 4-2 6-2 21
Pocola 3-3 5-4 7
Roland 3-3 6-3 -22
Spiro 2-4 5-4 -5
Panama 1-5 2-7 -60
Heavener 0-6 0-9 -90
District A-8
District Overall
Gore 6-0 9-0
Warner 5-1 8-1
Porter 4-2 5-4
Colcord 4-2 7-2
Talihina 3-3 4-4
Canadian 1-5 1-8
Sallisaw C. 1-5 2-7
Hulbert 0-6 0-9
District B-6
District Overall
Summit Chr. 4-0 8-1
Keota 2-1 5-3
Arkoma 3-1 8-1
Cave Springs 1-3 3-6
Gans 1-3 2-6
Watts 0-3 0-7
Remaining schedule
Week 10
Nov. 5
Poteau vs. Broken Bow 7 p.m.
Heavener at Vian 7 p.m.
Panama vs. Roland 7 p.m.
Pocola vs. Spiro 7 p.m.
Keota vs. Arkoma 7 p.m.
Talihina at Gore 7 p.m.
Playoff schenarios
Poteau: wins district title by beating Broken Bow (Oolagah-Talala locked in as first-round playoff opponent for District 4A-4 winner), takes second with a loss.
Keota, Arkoma: winner takes second in District B-6 (would play Quinton or Weleetka in the first round), loser third (would play Wetumka in the first round).
Pocola: Takes third in District 2A-5 by beating Spiro, Keys losing to Cascia Hall by 14 points or more, Roland beating Panama (due to advantage in three-way tie via marginal points tiebreaker). Pocola takes fourth if Keys beats Cascia Hall and both Pocola and Roland win OR if Roland wins and Keys loses by few enough points that it beats Pocola in the three-way tie in the marginal points tiebreaker. Pocola takes fifth and Roland takes fourth if Keys wins, Roland wins and Spiro beats Pocola.