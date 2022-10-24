Area district standings, playoffs scenarios through Week 8
With two weeks left in the high-school football season, every team in the LeFlore County area has a chance at the playoffs. Here's a look at the standings for the area districts and what each team can do to make the playoffs or maximize its position.
District Overall
Broken Bow 4-1 6-2
Poteau 4-1 6-2
Hilldale 4-1 6-2
Ada 4-1 6-2
Stilwell 3-2 5-3
Madill 1-4 3-5
Sallisaw 0-5 0-8
Fort Gibson 0-5 0-8
Poteau is ensured a playoff spot with a win and a Stilwell loss. In order to win the district, Poteau must either have the most district wins outright or finish in a three- or four-way tie with the most marginal district points. Currently, Ada has 52 marginal district points, Hilldale has 38, Poteau has 34 and Broken Bow has 30. If Poteau wins its remaining games against Ada and Stilwell by at least 15 points each, it would need Hilldale to win its two remaining games by no more than 26 in total (a defeat of more than 15 still counts as 15 MDPs) if there is a three- or four-way tie. Poteau must avoid a two-way tie with Broken Bow since BB has the head-to-head tiebreaker.
District 2A-6 standings
District Overall
Eufaula 5-0 7-1
Idabel 5-0 6-2
Hugo 4-1 6-2
Spiro 2-3 4-4
Valliant 2-3 2-6
Antlers 1-4 2-6
Heavener 1-4 2-6
Wilburton 0-5 0-8
If Heavener wins on Friday against Spiro, Heavener would have a head-to-head tiebreaker if both teams win or lose their regular-season finales and are in a two-way tie for fourth place. Heavener cannot finish in a two-way tie for fourth with Valliant and make the playoffs, but Spiro can since Spiro has the head-to-head tiebreaker against Valliant and Valliant has the head-to-head tiebreaker with Heavener. Valliant has minus-14 marginal district points while Spiro has minus-21, Antlers has minus-37 and Heavener has minus-41. If Valliant wins at least one game, Heavener would not make the playoffs in a three-way tie scenario, since Heavener must make up 27 marginal points on Valliant. If Spiro wins at least one game, Heavener cannot make it in a three-way tie because Heavener must make up 20 marginal points on Spiro. Spiro must gain eight more points than Valliant make the playoffs if there's a three-way tie.
District A-8 standings
District Overall
Gore 4-0 8-0
Panama 3-1 5-3
Pocola 3-2 5-4
Sallisaw C. 2-2 4-3
Haskell 2-2 4-4
Porter 2-3 3-4
Canadian 0-5 0-8
If Panama wins one of its last two games, it gets second place in the district and a home first-round playoff game. Pocola must win its last game on Friday and have Panama lose its last two or finish in a three-way tie with Sallisaw Central and Panama with Panama having beaten its last two opponents by no greater than 10 more marginal district points than Pocola beats Porter. Pocola has 28 marginal district points while Panama has 17 and Sallisaw Central has minus-12. Panama cannot win the district title if it finishes tied with Gore since Gore has the head-to-head tiebreaker.
