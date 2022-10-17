District 4A-4 standings
District Overall
Broken Bow 4-0 6-1
Poteau 3-1 5-2
Hilldale 3-1 5-2
Ada 3-1 5-2
Stilwell 2-2 4-3
Madill 1-3 3-4
Sallisaw 0-4 0-7
Fort Gibson 0-4 0-7
Note on scenarios: Poteau must win two more games than Broken Bow in the last three games or finish in a three-way tie while winning its last three by 15 points or more with Broken Bow losing to Hilldale or Ada by at least 12 points to win the district.
District 2A-6 standings
District Overall
Eufaula 4-0 6-1
Idabel 4-0 5-2
Hugo 3-1 5-2
Spiro 2-2 4-3
Valliant 2-2 2-5
Antlers 1-2 2-4
Heavener 0-4 1-6
Wilburton 0-4 0-7
Note on scenarios: Spiro needs one or two more wins to clinch a playoff spot. Heavener must win its last three games and not be in a two-way tie with Hugo or Valliant or a three-way tie with Hugo and Valliant. If Spiro wins one of its last three games with one of the losses being to Heavener and the two are tied only with each other in fourth place, Heavener would get the playoff berth.
District A-8 standings
District Overall
Panama 3-0 5-2
Gore 3-0 7-0
Haskell 2-1 4-3
Pocola 2-2 4-4
Sallisaw C. 2-2 4-3
Porter 1-2 2-4
Canadian 0-4 0-7
Note on scenarios: The Panama-Gore winner on Friday would earn a head-to-head advantage for the district title. If Panama loses to Gore and wins its last two games, it earns the No. 2 seed and a home playoff game. Pocola needs one or two more wins to earn a playoff spot. If Pocola and Sallisaw Central win their last two games and/or Haskell wins two of its last three with Panama winning one of its last three, the No. 2 seed would be determined by marginal points. Panama currently has 32 marginal district points, while Haskell has 27, Pocola has 12 and Sallisaw Central has minus-12.
District B-6 standings
District Overall
Keota 2-0 5-2
Arkoma 2-0 3-3
Gans 1-1 1-6
Welch 1-1 6-1
Foyil 0-2 1-6
Cave Springs 0-2 1-6
Note on scenarios: If Keota wins against Cave Springs on Thursday and Arkoma beats Gans on Friday, the Keota-Arkoma winner on Oct. 28 will be the district champion, earning a head-to-head advantage in case of an end-of-season tie.