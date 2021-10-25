District standings
District 4A-4
District Overall
Poteau 5-0 7-1
Fort Gibson 4-1 6-2
Broken Bow 5-0 7-1
Hilldale 3-2 6-2
Sallisaw 1-4 1-7
Stilwell 1-4 1-6
Muldrow 1-4 2-6
McLain 0-5 0-8
District 2A-5
District Overall
Vian 5-0 7-1
Cascia Hall 4-1 5-3
Roland 3-2 6-2
Keys 3-2 5-2
Spiro 2-3 5-3
Pocola 2-3 4-4
Panama 1-4 2-6
Heavener 0-5 0-8
District A-8
District Overall
Gore 4-0 8-0
Porter 4-1 4-4
Warner 4-1 7-1
Talihina 2-3 3-4
Colcord 3-2 6-2
Canadian 1-4 1-7
Sallisaw C. 1-4 2-6
Hulbert 0-4 0-7
District B-6
District Overall
Summit Chr. 3-0 7-1
Keota 2-1 5-3
Arkoma 2-1 7-1
Cave Springs 1-2 3-5
Gans 1-2 2-5
Watts 0-3 0-7
Remaining schedule
Week 9
Oct. 29
Poteau at Fort Gibson 7 p.m.
Panama at Keys 7 p.m.
Heavener vs. Pocola 7 p.m. (homecoming)
Spiro vs. Vian 7 p.m.
Talilhina vs. Sallisaw Central 7 p.m.
Arkoma at Gans 7 p.m.
Keota at Watts 7 p.m.
Week 10
Nov. 5
Poteau vs. Broken Bow 7 p.m.
Heavener at Vian 7 p.m.
Panama vs. Roland 7 p.m.
Pocola vs. Spiro 7 p.m.
Keota vs. Arkoma 7 p.m.
Talihina at Gore 7 p.m.