DSC_0599.JPG

District standings

District 4A-4

               District Overall

Poteau       5-0          7-1

Fort Gibson  4-1          6-2

Broken Bow 5-0          7-1

Hilldale        3-2         6-2

Sallisaw       1-4         1-7

Stilwell        1-4         1-6

Muldrow      1-4         2-6

McLain         0-5        0-8

District 2A-5

               District Overall

Vian              5-0         7-1

Cascia Hall     4-1         5-3

Roland           3-2         6-2

Keys              3-2        5-2

Spiro             2-3        5-3

Pocola          2-3        4-4

Panama        1-4        2-6

Heavener      0-5        0-8

District A-8

               District     Overall

Gore               4-0        8-0

Porter             4-1        4-4

Warner           4-1         7-1

Talihina         2-3        3-4

Colcord           3-2        6-2

Canadian        1-4        1-7

Sallisaw C.     1-4         2-6

Hulbert          0-4         0-7

District B-6

               District    Overall

Summit Chr. 3-0          7-1

Keota          2-1         5-3

Arkoma       2-1         7-1

Cave Springs 1-2         3-5

Gans            1-2         2-5

Watts           0-3         0-7

Remaining schedule

Week 9

Oct. 29

Poteau at Fort Gibson 7 p.m.

Panama at Keys 7 p.m.

Heavener vs. Pocola 7 p.m. (homecoming)

Spiro vs. Vian 7 p.m.

Talilhina vs. Sallisaw Central 7 p.m.

Arkoma at Gans 7 p.m.

Keota at Watts 7 p.m.

Week 10

Nov. 5

Poteau vs. Broken Bow 7 p.m.

Heavener at Vian 7 p.m.

Panama vs. Roland 7 p.m.

Pocola vs. Spiro 7 p.m.

Keota vs. Arkoma 7 p.m.

Talihina at Gore 7 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you