High school softball district races are tightening up as teams enter the last week of district play. Here's a look at the standings. The top three are ensured regional playoff spots for next week, while Nos. 4 and 5 enter play-ins.
District 4A-8
District Overall Marginal points
Stigler 8-2 18-6 44
Muldrow 8-2 14-7 25
Poteau 8-3 19-10 38
Broken Bow 6-4 16-12 16
Idabel 3-7 10-10 -21
Sallisaw 2-6 7-18 -27
Checotah 0-10 2-23 -74
District 3A-6
District Overall Marginal points
Kansas 11-1 22-3 90
Sequoyah T. 21-9 9-1 46
Sperry 5-5 16-12 16
Vian 5-5 18-8 11
Keys 3-7 3-15 -59
Roland 2-7 9-17 -36
Spiro 1-8 1-20 -64
District 3A-8
District Overall Marginal points
Valliant 7-0 12-3 48
Heavener 6-2 21-8 29
Coalgate 6-2 20-7 24
Tishomingo 7-3 16-9 47
Atoka 4-6 17-12 -2
Antlers 2-8 6-24 -38
Hugo 0-11 1-21 -108
District 2A-6
District Overall Marginal points
Pocola 9-1 26-4 66
Howe 11-3 23-13 96
Oktaha 9-3 16-6 62
Panama 7-5 15-11-1 -1
Chouteau-M. 6-6 14-11 -33
Colcord 3-9 12-11 -24
Sallisaw C. 3-10 14-17 -72
Hulbert 1-10 4-13 -74