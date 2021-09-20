High school softball district races are tightening up as teams enter the last week of district play. Here's a look at the standings. The top three are ensured regional playoff spots for next week, while Nos. 4 and 5 enter play-ins.

District 4A-8

             District Overall Marginal points

Stigler      8-2      18-6    44

Muldrow   8-2      14-7    25

Poteau    8-3      19-10  38

Broken Bow 6-4   16-12   16

Idabel      3-7       10-10  -21

Sallisaw   2-6        7-18   -27

Checotah  0-10     2-23   -74

District 3A-6

                District Overall Marginal points

Kansas         11-1    22-3      90

Sequoyah T. 21-9    9-1        46

Sperry         5-5     16-12      16

Vian            5-5     18-8        11

Keys            3-7    3-15        -59

Roland         2-7    9-17        -36

Spiro          1-8    1-20        -64 

District 3A-8

                District Overall Marginal points

Valliant         7-0      12-3      48

Heavener    6-2      21-8     29

Coalgate       6-2      20-7      24

Tishomingo   7-3      16-9      47

Atoka           4-6      17-12    -2

Antlers         2-8      6-24     -38

Hugo           0-11     1-21     -108

District 2A-6

                District Overall Marginal points

Pocola        9-1       26-4     66

Howe         11-3     23-13    96

Oktaha        9-3       16-6      62

Panama     7-5   15-11-1    -1

Chouteau-M. 6-6      14-11    -33

Colcord        3-9       12-11    -24

Sallisaw C.   3-10      14-17   -72

Hulbert        1-10      4-13     -74

Tags

Recommended for you