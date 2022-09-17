While Missouri State may have looked more focused during most of the game, Arkansas recovered from the shock of trailing the Football Championship Subdivision team led by former Razorbacks head coach Bobby Petrino to score three unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to win 38-27 at home on Saturday .

Arkansas lost two fumbles in the first half that turned into Missouri State scores. After K.J. Jefferson lost a fumble in the first quarter, the Bears' Jacardia Wright ran to the right for a 1-yard touchdown with 2:47 left in the period.

