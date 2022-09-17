While Missouri State may have looked more focused during most of the game, Arkansas recovered from the shock of trailing the Football Championship Subdivision team led by former Razorbacks head coach Bobby Petrino to score three unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to win 38-27 at home on Saturday .
Arkansas lost two fumbles in the first half that turned into Missouri State scores. After K.J. Jefferson lost a fumble in the first quarter, the Bears' Jacardia Wright ran to the right for a 1-yard touchdown with 2:47 left in the period.
While going for the goal line at the end of the quarter, Raheim Sanders lost the ball. Missouri State picked it up in the end zone for a touchback, ending a poor open running the ball by the Razorbacks in which they gained 12 yards on their first 10 carries.
Within 1:31 of the start of the second quarter, the Bears took a 10-0 lead on a Jose Pizano 28-yard field goal.
At the 10:36 mark of the second quarter, the Bears led 17-0 after Jason Shelley spun around a Razorbacks defender and went 24 yards for a score.
Sanders found his spark on the next drive, breaking out for a 27-yard run and totaling 55 yards on the ground for the series, capped by a 3-yard touchdown run at the 8:25 mark, narrowing the gap to 17-7.
Former Oklahoma Sooner Jadon Haselwood put the Hogs within 17-14 by catching a 38-yard pass from Jefferson with 1:04 left in the half. Jordan Domineck earned his second sack at the end of the half to signal to the Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium crowd that the men in red would not lay down to the squad led by Petrino, who was fired by Arkansas in April 2012.
At the 13:08 mark of the third quarter, Jefferson threw an interception, but the Razorbacks were saved from a marching Bears offense as an offensive pass interference penalty pushed the visitors out of field-goal range.
Cam Little hit a 27-yard field goal at the 5:36 mark of the third quarter.
Arkansas was caught off guard on a 4th-and-5 on the next Bears drive when Shelley ran a play action fake from the shotgun and hit a wide-open Ty Scott for a 47-yard touchdown pass at the 3:28 mark of the third quarter, putting Arkansas behind 24-17.
Sanders became electric on a 73-yard touchdown run with 11:38 left to get Arkansas within 27-24.
Bryce Stephens' 82-yard punt return for a touchdown and the 31-27 Arkansas lead became the moment that truly brought the Hogs faithful in the crowd of 74,113 to life with 9:16 left.
The Hogs' offensive line made an opening for Jefferson's 1-yard touchdown run with 1:39 left.
Jefferson finished 19-of-31 for 385 yards and touchdown passes, along with 40 rushing yards on nine attempts. Raheim Sanders had 167 rushing yards on 22 carries. Drew Sanders had 12 tackles, including five solo takedowns and 2.5 sacks.
Arkansas (3-0) starts Southeastern Conference play with the Southwest Classic against Texas A&M (1-1 entering the day) on Saturday at 6 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.