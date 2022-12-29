Arkansas coach Sam Pittman admitted he was exhausted after more than four hours of football. Who could blame him after the Razorbacks and Kansas combined for 108 points?

K.J. Jefferson passed to Rashod Dubinion for a two-point conversion in the third overtime and Arkansas held off a furious second-half rally by Kansas for a 55-53 win the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Wednesday night in Memphis, Tenn.

