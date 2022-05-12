After several years away, Ronnie Sockey is returning to Poteau as the coach of a Pirates boys basketball revival.
"I'm excited to be back in Poteau," Sockey said.
Sockey won 192 games in 10 years as Poteau head baseball coach from 2003-12 before going to Greenwood, Ark., to coach softball. Last year, Sockey guided Greenwood to the Class 5A state final.
Sockey replaces Brandon Wood, who coached the Pirates for two years. Poteau went 2-18 in 2021-22.
Sockey said he is committed to the boys basketball program long-term.
"They need someone to get them to work, push them and have someone who cares about them," he said.