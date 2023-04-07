Cameron, Red Oak and Buffalo Valley's baseball and softball teams each got home districts as matchups were announced on Friday by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association.
In Class B baseball, Cameron (15-10, ranked 17th) hosts LeFlore and Oaks Mission.
Buffalo Valley (6-3. ranked 12th) hosts Bokoshe and McCurtain. Whitesboro goes to Smithville.
In Class A, Arkoma heads to Rattan (ranked second). Red Oak (6-3, ranked ninth) hosts Keota and Wetumka.
In Class B slow-pitch, Whitesboro (18-6, ranked third) hosts McCurtain.
Buffalo Valley (13-10, ranked sixth) hosts Calvin.
Top-ranked Class A team Red Oak (19-2) hosts Battiest. Cameron (14-3, ranked ninth) hosts Crowder and Indianola. LeFlore (12-8, ranked 16th) hosts Soper and Smithville.
In Class 2A, Keota goes with Porum to Okarche (ranked 16th).
In Class 3A, Talihina goes with Wetumka to Rattan (ranked 11th). Wister goes with Haworth to Wright City (ranked 16th).
Pocola (21-2), which won the Class 3A slow-pitch state championship last year, goes into the Class 4A playoffs ranked No. 1 to host Spiro.
Heavener (11-9, ranked 10th in Class 4A) hosts Panama and Roland. Howe goes with Chelsea to Morris (ranked 13th).
Class A-B baseball and Class B-5A slow-pitch districts take place during the week of April 19, followed by regionals April 27-28 and the state tournaments the following week (Class 4A-6A slow-pitch state: May 2, Class B-3A slow-pitch state: May 3, Class A-B baseball state: May 4-6).