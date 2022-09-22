In baseball districts on Thursday, each area host team won its first two games. The district tournaments will be completed on Friday.
Class A district at Wister
Howe (17-14) won the opener 10-0 against Indianola. Braden Blake hit a home run and had four RBIs. Garrett Smith went 2-for-3. Wes Toney had two RBIs. Ethan Dalton threw three strikeouts in two scoreless innings. Brody Sullard threw five strikeouts in two scoreless innings.
Next, Wister (25-3) beat Howe 11-2. Howe got within 3-2 with two runs in the top of the second inning, but Wister posted four runs each in the bottom of the second and the fourth. For Wister, Tucker Wooten was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Dartyn Meeks was 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs. C.J. Halford went 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs. Landon Donaho threw four strikeouts in four innings.
Afterwards, Wister beat Indianola 16-0 with a 16-run first inning. Landon Thornburg was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Halford had a hit and two RBIs. Will Bryan had a hit and two RBIs. Bryan threw seven strikeouts in the three-inning game.
Wister plays Howe at 2 p.m. on Friday.
Class A district at Red Oak
Red Oak (13-8) won its first game 13-5 against Crowder. Denver Hamilton threw 11 strikeouts in the five-inning game. Landen Allen went 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Isaiah The Boy was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Hamilton, Asher Kauk and Trever Lyons each had a hit and two RBIs with Hamilton and Lyons drawing two walks and Kauk taking one.
Afterwards, Red Oak beat Soper 15-1. Allen and Grayson Colbert were both 2-for-3 with an RBI. Hamilton was 2-for-2 with a walk, a home run and four RBIs. Trever Lyons was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Tanner King was 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
Red Oak will play Crowder at 1 p.m. on Friday.
Class B district at Buffalo Valley
Hunter McPherson threw a three-inning no-hitter with five strikeouts as BV beat Butner 15-0. At the plate, McPherson was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Zane Collins was 2-for-3 with five RBIs. Jace Hunter went 2-for-2 with three RBIs.
Cameron beat Calvin 19-0. Britt Hinton had two hits and two RBIs. Avery Crase also had two hits. Gavin Morgan and Jason Pinkston both had three RBIs.
Later, BV beat Cameron 14-1. BV's Jace Hunter was 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Collins went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Donny Locke had a hit, a walk and two RBIs. For Cameron, Morgan walked twice.
After Cameron plays Calvin at 3 p.m. on Friday, BV plays the winner in the district final at 5 p.m.
Class B district at Stuart
LeFlore (2-22) beat McCurtain 8-3 to open the district, gaining an 8-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth. Luke Herrell allowed a hit and three walks in 6.1 innings. Mason Green went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Taymon Vocque went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI.
Afterwards, LeFlore lost 13-10 to Stuart after leading 11-7 through five innings. Rabbit Holly went 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Taymon Vocque was 3-for-5. Mason Green had a hit, two walks and two RBIs.
Class B district at Tupelo
Whitesboro was no-hit in a 20-0 loss to Tupelo. Ty Culley pitched an inning. Whitesboro also lost 15-5 to Varnum.
Class B district at Smithville
Bokoshe won its first game 15-1 against Eagletown. Rainey Self was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Brock Crase was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Asher Emerson had a hit, a walk and two RBIs. Kaitlyn Weaver walked three times.